Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 and last traded at GBX 0.30. Approximately 1,250,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,166,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.30.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

