AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) & Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Head to Head Comparison

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Marriott Vacations Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. AMC Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMC Entertainment pays out -2.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMC Entertainment has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and AMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide 3.44% 11.44% 2.83% AMC Entertainment -7.39% N/A -4.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and AMC Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide $5.04 billion 0.32 $218.00 million $4.46 10.56 AMC Entertainment $4.87 billion 0.23 -$352.60 million ($1.41) -1.58

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than AMC Entertainment. AMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott Vacations Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and AMC Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide 3 1 4 0 2.13 AMC Entertainment 2 6 1 0 1.89

Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $67.14, suggesting a potential upside of 42.63%. AMC Entertainment has a consensus target price of $3.26, suggesting a potential upside of 46.44%. Given AMC Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMC Entertainment is more favorable than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats AMC Entertainment on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Vacation Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company offers exchange networks and membership programs, as well as provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties through Interval International, and Aqua-Aston business brands. Further, it provides financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products, and renting vacation ownership inventory. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

