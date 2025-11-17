Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 17.6% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

AMZN stock opened at $234.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

