Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s 2nd Largest Position

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 107,650 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 7.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $320,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.70 and its 200 day moving average is $220.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

