Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.60. Alstom shares last traded at $2.6350, with a volume of 66,036 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Alstom alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alstom

Alstom Stock Performance

About Alstom

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

(Get Free Report)

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.