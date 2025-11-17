Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.60. Alstom shares last traded at $2.6350, with a volume of 66,036 shares changing hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
