Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.6% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 297,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 801,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,317,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,584.61. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $276.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.28. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $292.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

