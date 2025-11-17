Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101,177 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $276.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $292.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,584.61. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

