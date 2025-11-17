Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $276.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.16. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $292.36.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the sale, the director owned 18,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

