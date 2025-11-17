Alphabet (GOOG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG):

11/7/2025 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Phillip Securities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet was given a new $336.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet was given a new $335.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet was given a new $279.00 price target on by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $285.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $280.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $260.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $300.00 to $345.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Alphabet was given a new $825.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/27/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Alphabet was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Alphabet was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $240.00 to $310.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Alphabet was given a new $255.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/8/2025 – Alphabet had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/2/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Alphabet had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/22/2025 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.