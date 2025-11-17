Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 81.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 84.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.1%

LNT opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $69.75.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

