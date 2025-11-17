Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.43 on Monday. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,701.20. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 25.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 85,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 2,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 881,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 846,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atle Fund Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 227,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

