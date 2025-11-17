Algorand Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.38 billion and $74.76 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,794,717,026 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

