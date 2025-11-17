Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Stock Position Decreased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 370.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 431.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Citizens Jmp cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $52.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

