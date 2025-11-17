Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$50.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.43.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFN shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.
Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors.
