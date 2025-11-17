AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO Shares Acquired by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.72.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $820.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. AdaptHealth has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $79,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,937.85. The trade was a 14.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

