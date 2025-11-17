Accenture PLC $ACN Stock Position Lowered by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,182,331,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,689,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 63.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,637,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,685.38. This trade represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9%

ACN stock opened at $245.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.86. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

