986 Shares in Schwab Government Money Market ETF $SGVT Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SGVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab Government Money Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Schwab Government Money Market ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SGVT opened at $100.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.52. Schwab Government Money Market ETF has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Schwab Government Money Market ETF Company Profile

SGVT is an actively managed government money market ETF that invests in U.S. Treasury bills, government agency securities, and fully collateralized repurchase agreements. It aims for current income consistent with capital preservation and maintains liquidity, with a NAV that fluctuates based on underlying market values.

