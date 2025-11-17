944 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Bought by Financial Gravity Companies Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of SWK opened at $65.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $93.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 114.88%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

