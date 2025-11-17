91,588 Shares in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,891,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 43.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.3%

VMC stock opened at $280.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $311.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total value of $1,700,368.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,521.92. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $3,343,456 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.