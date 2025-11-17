872 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in IES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Price Performance

NASDAQ IESC opened at $364.71 on Monday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.51 and a 1 year high of $442.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IESC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IES has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.74, for a total transaction of $2,593,220.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,769,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,462,050.58. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 144,127 shares of company stock worth $53,376,290 over the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

