74,608 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF $IBND Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,990,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 67,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,038,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 139,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,107,000.

Shares of IBND opened at $31.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.88. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

