7,456 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT Bought by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 564,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after buying an additional 285,564 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 897,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 159,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 111,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,962,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

EEFT stock opened at $70.64 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

