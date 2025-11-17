743 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Purchased by Financial Gravity Companies Inc.

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,182,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,902,000 after purchasing an additional 377,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,807,000 after buying an additional 242,459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 673,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after buying an additional 61,584 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 639,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,859,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $138.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

