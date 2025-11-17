5,269 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Acquired by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 150,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 795.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,889,000 after buying an additional 381,493 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 225,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $42.88 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

