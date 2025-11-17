4,821 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.80.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.