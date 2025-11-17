48,155 Shares in Crescent Energy Company $CRGY Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRGY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,967,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,996,000 after buying an additional 1,266,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 42.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,969,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,215,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 230,442 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth $21,782,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CRGY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

CRGY stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Crescent Energy Company has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.54 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

