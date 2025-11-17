464 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Bought by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after acquiring an additional 199,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,006.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,086.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $980.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $830.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $1.857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,076.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.