3,280 Shares in Popular, Inc. $BPOP Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,569,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,674,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Popular by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,940,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 495,325 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 725,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Popular by 6.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 593,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,240,584.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,495.31. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $115.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.72. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. Popular had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 17.63%.The company had revenue of $720.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Hovde Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

View Our Latest Report on Popular

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.