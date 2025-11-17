3,147 Shares in AECOM $ACM Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,147 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 33.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,713,000 after purchasing an additional 553,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,683,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,096,000 after buying an additional 239,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AECOM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,961,000 after buying an additional 55,466 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AECOM by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,114,000 after buying an additional 29,748 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $133.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AECOM has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.71.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

