2,840 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $84.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.78. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.