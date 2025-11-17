21,140 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,558.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm had revenue of $354.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $173,594.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,058.05. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $1,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,721,994.47. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 110,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

