2,015 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,572,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,673,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SkyWest by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 564,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at $37,474,000. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 138.1% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 121,240 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYW opened at $96.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $135.57.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.25. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James Financial upgraded SkyWest from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SkyWest from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $132.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $233,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 66,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,883.71. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

