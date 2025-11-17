196 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3%

WTM stock opened at $1,920.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,648.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,023.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,839.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,809.77. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $72.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $57.00 by $15.21. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.34%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.