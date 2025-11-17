18,320 Shares in Marcus Corporation (The) $MCS Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Marcus by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Marcus Stock Down 2.6%

MCS stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Marcus Corporation has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $476.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Marcus had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $210.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.14 million. Research analysts predict that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Marcus declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Articles

