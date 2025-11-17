1,823 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 69,024 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $9,559,133.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 932,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,205,353.42. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $638,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,937,035.88. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,883,363. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $160.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.66. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $166.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.71.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $904.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.28 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, October 31st. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price objective on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

