157,374 Shares in CME Group Inc. $CME Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 157,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,661,000 after purchasing an additional 400,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,178,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,271,000 after buying an additional 319,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after acquiring an additional 363,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in CME Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,920,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,823,000 after acquiring an additional 84,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,790,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,377 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the acquisition, the director owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.65.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CME stock opened at $285.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.56 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

