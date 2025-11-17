1,158 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Bought by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

