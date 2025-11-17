10,810 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,525.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF stock opened at $41.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

