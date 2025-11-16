Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.33 and a 52-week high of $114.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,656.95. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

