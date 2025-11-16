XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $23.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.3154.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $29.00 to $29.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CLSA raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in XPeng by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,306,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 356.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,090,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,591 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 2,699.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 1,266,090 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in XPeng by 228.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,313,000 after buying an additional 1,140,593 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $8,514,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEV stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

