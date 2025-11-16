Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Sells $123,335.80 in Stock

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) insider Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $123,335.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,336,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,892,638.20. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 0.21. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 244,862 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 67.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,089,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 75.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,790,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 19.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 369,420 shares during the period. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xeris Biopharma

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.