WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Research Coverage Started at Shore Capital

Shore Capital started coverage on shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a house stock rating on the stock.

WizzFinancial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LON:FIN opened at GBX 15.40 on Thursday. WizzFinancial has a 52-week low of GBX 13.03 and a 52-week high of GBX 45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.56. The stock has a market cap of £8.93 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.62.

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. WizzFinancial had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 129.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

WizzFinancial Company Profile

In related news, insider James Hickman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 per share, for a total transaction of £8,000. Also, insider Judy Amanda Happe acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 per share, with a total value of £2,000. Insiders acquired a total of 180,700 shares of company stock worth $2,803,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

Featured Stories

