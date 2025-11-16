WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Research Coverage Started at Shore Capital

Shore Capital started coverage on shares of WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a house stock rating on the stock.
WizzFinancial Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of LON:FIN opened at GBX 15.40 on Thursday. WizzFinancial has a 52-week low of GBX 13.03 and a 52-week high of GBX 45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.56. The stock has a market cap of £8.93 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.62.
WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. WizzFinancial had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 129.74%.
WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.
