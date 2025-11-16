VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,049,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,385 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 205.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,743,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,491,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,096,000 after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.3%

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

