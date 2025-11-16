Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Sold by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,951,000 after buying an additional 213,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,607,000 after acquiring an additional 52,878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,820,000 after purchasing an additional 193,655 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $310.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $318.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

