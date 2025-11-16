Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $292.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.33 and a 200-day moving average of $284.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $303.51.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

