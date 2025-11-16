Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of VDE opened at $129.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

