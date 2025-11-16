Truist Financial Cuts Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $305.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $335.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FLUT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Flutter Entertainment from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.22.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $198.97 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $193.27 and a fifty-two week high of $313.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 1.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total value of $617,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,341,064.48. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

