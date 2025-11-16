The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,607,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 83.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,904,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $854,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,450 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after buying an additional 2,578,004 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

