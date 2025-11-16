TELUS Corporation $TU Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 64.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 310,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 121,526 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 79.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 791,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 349,292 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 366,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 313.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,174,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,734 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TU opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TELUS Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.76%. TELUS’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.4184 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TELUS’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

