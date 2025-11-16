Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $234.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

